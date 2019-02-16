24-yr-old gets death for raping and killing minor

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to death by a trial court in Chengalpattu for raping and murdering a class 9 girl. The victim, 13, was found dead in her house near Thiruporur with bleeding injuries on July 23, 2017. Police subsequently arrested L Ashok Kumar, then aged 22, of the same area on the charges of raping and murdering the girl when she was alone in her house.

According to prosecution, Kumar had slit the throat of the victim as she tried to raise alarm and alert people nearby when Kumar was assaulting her.

He fled, leaving the girl dead. The victim’s mother, a widow, arrived at the house in the night when she found her daughter dead in a pool of blood.

On completion of the trial, Mahila Court judge P Velmurugan on Friday held that the prosecution has proved beyond doubt that Kumar was guilty of rape and murder of the girl. The court also imposed a fine of `21,000 on Kumar.