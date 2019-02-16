Apollo charges false, Jaya probe panel tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The allegations of bias and mala fide levelled by the Apollo Hospitals against Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry are false, frivolous and untenable and they cannot be levelled against the fact-finding body since it had been constituted for the specific purpose of inquiring into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her death on December 5, 2016, the Commission submitted in its counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court on Friday. The counter was filed in response to the writ petitions from the hospital levelling various allegations against it.

In his counter, the Commission’s standing counsel R Vijayakumar submitted that the petition (by the hospital) was filed with an intention to thwart the proceedings. The word ‘inquiry’ in common parlance would mean investigation, inquiry, inquest, probe, inquisition, question, examination, interrogation and research quest. So far, it has received 302 complaints, raising suspicion over the death of Jayalalithtaa, of which 30 were sworn affidavits.

The bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramaswamy posted the case to February 22 to enable the hospital to files its rejoinder, if any.

Meanwhile, Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission on Friday requested Tamil Nadu government to extend its term by four months, sources said. The term of the commission, that was constituted on September 25, 2017, is to end on February 24, 2019. The State government extended the commission’s tenure thrice earlier-in December 2017, June 2018 and October 2018. Sources in the commission confirmed the development.

petition against Rs 2,000 dole REJECTED

Chennai: Holding that there is no irregularity in the special financial scheme of provision of `2,000 each, to about 60 lakh BPL families, a division bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a PIL petition from Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, challenging the same, on Friday. After going through the report submitted by government, the judges said that they are of the view that there is no irregularity or arbitrariness in the scheme. Moreover, a policy decision to provide special financial help to the poor and the people affected by the Gaja cyclone, cannot be interfered with, the bench added. The main allegation of the petitioner was that the number of below poverty line families, as mentioned by the government in the scheme, had been inflated. It disputed the figure at 60 lakh BPL families. It was a little over 20 lakh families, it had claimed. Earlier, the government submitted that 32.13 lakh families had already been identified as very poor and poor families in rural areas.

Maran brothers challenge fresh charges

Chennai: The Maran brothers have moved the Madras High Court again, challenging the framing of charges afresh by a special court in the multi-crore telephone exchange scam case. Former Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and SUN TV group founder Kalanithi Maran contended that the guidelines were not followed by the Special Court for CBI Cases while framing the charges again on January 30. When the matter came up on Fridayday, Justice Jagadish Chandira directed the petitioners to approach the court of Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had passed orders, framing certain guidelines in the case on January 29 last. The petition from Marans sought to quash proceedings. Interim prayer is to stay them.