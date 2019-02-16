Dressing up the city

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Turbans of different colours, uniforms of various professions, belts, fake snakes, boxes full of jewellery, majestic crowns, hair extensions, bright and colourful clothes that look right out of a period drama — one finds all this and more upon entering a costume store. The smaller costume stores in the city operate out of confined spaces with barely any area to move, and yet those working in the store manage to craftily make their way through the mayhem and madness to find exactly what you’re looking for.

However, in the recent times owing to the mushrooming of many new costume stores in every pocket of the city, some of the smaller and older stores are finding it hard to stay relevant and keep their businesses afloat.

“I have been in the business for 40 years and can say that the business has dipped for us by about 50 per cent,” said TG Santhosh Kumar, the owner of Santhosh Costumes Centre. “Earlier, there were not that many places where one could find specialised costumes but now there are so many new stores spread out all over the city that the competition has increased dramatically. It gets hard to keep up.”

He said that one of the challenges that they faced was that of customers who come in asking for very specific requirements for a fancy dress competition in school, for instance, which then goes completely waste immediately after.

“People ask us to make costumes of cell phones and gas stoves,” he said. “You name it and they want it! Anything that we use in daily life, I have had people come up to me and ask for. The problem is not stitching it for them but when they return it and we try to hire it, no one ever picks it up so it just lies around.”

Schools hire everything from costumes for epic tales like Ramayana and Mahabharata, to costumes for fruits and vegetables for younger children. While schools continue to be the main source of revenue for these stores, the business is challenging for other reasons as well. For one, space is a huge constraint, as storage is one of the most important aspects for such establishments. Further, it is also a very seasonal business as during school holidays and exam time, demand for costumes is low.

“We have everything from masks to props to jewellery and costumes in 100 square feet,” said A Kamalakannan, the owner of Aaharya Costume Hiring Shop in Madipakkam. “The other 100 square feet are used as a godown and storage area for larger props and extra costumes. Space is the biggest challenge because in order to ensure proper maintenance of the articles, you need adequate space. And for space, you need finance. So it does get hard.”

For dance costume hiring, there is a different set of obstacles that they face in terms of customers being very particular about wanting the latest trends to be incorporated in their costumes.

“People are increasing veering towards fushion costumes where there is a western element in the outfit,” said R Venkatesan of Renuka Tailors in Panagal Park. “We tell them that we do not have such costumes on hire but can stitch to their specifications. We are specialists in Kuchipudi costumes and we do not provide any fusion elements in our costumes and prefer keeping to the traditional design.”

