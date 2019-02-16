Five dogs found dead; poisoning suspected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five stray dogs were found dead in and around Moovarasampet on Friday. The carcasses were found amidst construction debris by residents, who informed the police.

According to the locals, the dogs were creating a menace in the streets of Uzhaipalli Nagar and Mayuri Nagar. This was brought to the notice of civic officials.

On Friday, the dogs were found dead in the same locality, close to Trisulam quarry, police said.

A police team sent the carcasses to Veterinary Hospital at Vepery here for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

“A case has been registered and we are conducting inquiries with residents. There is no CCTV footage available,” said a police officer attached to Pazhavanthangal police station. Police said suspects have been picked up .

It is alleged that the dogs were biting livestock raised by a section of residents in the locality. The suspicion is on them, said police.

A Nagarajan, a resident, said poisoning of dogs is frequent in the locality and this is the third such instance. Eleven dogs have died in three weeks. On October 19, 2018, Pazhavanthangal police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a dog to death at Nanganallur.