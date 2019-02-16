For the biker brotherhood

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All you bikers out there, gear up! South India’s first-of-its-kind bikers festival — The Big Biking Commune — is all set to happen in the picturesque trails of Mahabalipuram from February 22 to February 24. “Biking and the trend of weekend rides have grown multifold in both, the city and the country. There are quite a lot of bike brands, and clubs — all looking at growing in the market. But what we realised was, there are only brand- or club-specific activities.

There wasn’t a single avenue for riders who own a different brand of bikes or from different clubs to gather and share experiences. We wanted to bring something special for the motorbiking community — a perfect pit stop where they can share their knowledge, experiences, and celebrate. That’s how the Big Biking Commune was born,” shares R Ramasubramanian, convenor.

The festival will take place at the Chariot Beach Resort — spread across 40 acres. “Most times, when such festivals happen in places like Goa, the nightlife overshadows the essence of the event. We wanted to give a beach-town feel to the event while staying true to the vision of the festival,” he says. The inaugural edition of the festival is supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The three-day event will be dotted with workshops, technical analysis, bike club parades, stunt shows, custom-made and vintage bike exhibits, beach-side games and contests. Popular bands including the Thaikkudam Bridge, Pineapple Express, and Swahaa will perform at the festival, which is expected to attract over 250 biking clubs across south India and 100 motorcycle brands. “We are expecting about 5,000-8,000 bikers,” says Ramasubramanian.

(The Big Biking Commune will take place from February 22 to February 24 at the Chariot Beach Resort. For registrations, visit: bigbikingcommune.com)