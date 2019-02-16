NGT slaps Rs 100 crore fine on Tamil Nadu government for polluting Chennai waterways, summons Chief Secretary

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major embarrassment, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a whopping Rs 100 crore on Tamil Nadu government for failing to restore Chennai's waterways - Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham Canal, which have literally turned into sewage carriers. Besides, Chief Secretary has been summoned by the tribunal on April 23 with the progress report.

Disposing-off a bunch of petitions, the principal bench, comprising of NGT Chairperson justice AK Goel, Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda, observed that Adyar and Cooum are two of the most polluted rivers to flow through any major urban agglomeration anywhere in the world and held State government accountable. The tribunal went to an extent of accusing authorities of colluding with the polluters and law violators.

"In view of the consistent failure of the State, we are tentatively inclined to require the State of Tamil Nadu to pay a sum of Rs 100 crore as compensation for damage to the environment with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The amount may be used for restoration of the environment.

However, before taking a final view, we constitute a Joint Committee comprising of representatives of CPCB, Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore, Madras School of Economics, NEERI and the State Pollution Control Board.

The Committee may assess the causes and quantum of damage to the environment as well as further steps required for restoration of the environment which are not covered in the action plan. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency to coordinate and comply with the orders of the Tribunal. The Committee may give its report within three months," the bench said in its 19-page judgement.

Besides the penalty, the green bench directed State government to furnish performance guarantee to the satisfaction of CPCB within one month to complete the restoration work within the specified timelines.

The tribunal has compared the fate of Chennai's waterways to Bellandur lake in Bengaluru, wherein NGT directed Karnataka government to deposit Rs 500 crore in an escrow account to rejuvenate the lake.

The tribunal has also directed the Karnataka government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to deposit an environment compensation of Rs 75 crore. When Karnataka government filed a review petition stating NGT acted beyond the statutory jurisdiction, the tribunal has dismissed the plea saying it does have the powers of a civil court and could issue such directions.

Referring to Chennai's rivers, "We are of the view that the magnitude of the damage to the environment is huge and there has been a long history of consistent failures of the State of Tamil Nadu and its authorities. The quantum of compensation to be recovered for the past failure and the amount of performance guarantee to be taken is required to the above extent to ensure compliance in future," the bench noted.

The tribunal has directed the committee headed by Chief Secretary to meet fortnightly for a period of next three months and thereafter on monthly basis to review the progress.

"Quarterly reports may be furnished to this Tribunal on the progress by e-mail. The first report may be furnished on or before 31.05.2019."

Rs 600 crore river restoration project: A failure

Though an Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project, costing 604.77crorese, was launched in 2015 and 60 sub-projects were granted, the overall progress has been far from satisfactory.

Now, the government has filed an affidavit before NGT on February 11 stating the eco-restoration plan would be implemented in three phases in eight years and the major activities will be completed in three years. The affidavit says the plan was review by Chief Secretary on February 1.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) filed another separate action plan which states Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) had undertaken strenuous efforts for restoration of the Cooum and Adayar Rivers in Phase I and II respectively. Projects worth Rs 93.97 crore and Rs 104.31 crore had commenced or are to be taken up soon.

State government counsel submitted that the matter was taken up seriously has been reviewed directly by the Chief Secretary.

"Timelines have been laid down and funds have been allocated." However, NGT refused to accept the government's promises on face value and lambasted it for repeated failures.

Social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugam, who is one of the petitioners, told Express that NGT has delivered a landmark judgement. "Government gave an undertaking in the NGT that within 36 months from April, 2015, majority of restoration work on Buckingham Canal would be completed, but nothing has been done."

Waterway Encroachments identified Evicted Balance

Cooum 13,592 8,962 4,630

Adyar 10,347 4,161 6,186

Buckingham canal 26,300 408 25,892

Total 50,239 13,531 36,708

History of non-compliance:

Tribunal has passed several orders in the last five years.