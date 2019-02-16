Play Apex Legends

Home Cities Chennai

It was Year One post the anchorage of Battle Royale into the lives of gamers. The dust had settled. The waves had subsided.

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI: It was Year One post the anchorage of Battle Royale into the lives of gamers. The dust had settled. The waves had subsided. Almost everyone now knew that the AKM used 7.62 mm bullets, and wreaked more damage than an M416. The phrases ‘enemies ahead’ reverberated in our heads as we went to sleep, reminding us of the dreadful match that we played earlier in the day — earning a title of ‘Suicide Squad’. But, none of this mattered. We would try again the next day, and again. The world was now divided into cool (PUBG players), the less cool (Fortnite Players) and the others (what is Battle Royale?). There were also the CounterStrike crew, but they aren’t all that important.

There was status quo. Till a week back, EA was still a money hungry gaming giant. Suddenly, a massive asteroid struck. At first, we felt nothing, mostly because we were looking into our phones. But some of us, the ones with consoles, looked up. ‘Apex Legends’, it was called. We hesitated, doubted — can EA really release a good free-to-play game? Impossible.

We shook our heads as the game screen loaded. And we were pleasantly surprised. Not because the game loaded so quickly (which it certainly did not in my internet speed), but because of the degree of improvement over all the other games Battle Royale had ever seen. It was every single feature of the genre on steroids. There were different characters a squad could have, each with their own distinct powers. You could even bring a teammate back to life (at great personal risk). The shooting had that beautiful electronic-zappy ‘peeeyoom’ sound to it, which I think is the single best feature of the game.

In the first game, I died immediately. But, it was a glorious death. In my last moments I saw a proper battle where my teammates created a semi-invisible force shield and tried their best to revive me. The enemy team were like Storm Troopers armed with incredible guns, only with better aim. Apex Legends does not disappoint. EA has redeemed themselves. Let’s only hope that they don’t bring in lootcrates next month. 

