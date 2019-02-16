State realty sector brims with positivity at FairPRO 2019 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After undergoing a dull phase in the last four years, the realty sector is looking ahead for positive growth as the 12th edition of ‘FairPRO 2019’ organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam on Friday.

Seventy developers are taking part in the expo where 300-plus residential projects, worth `20 lakh and above are being showcased.

Member-secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Rajesh Lakhoni highlighted the reforms being undertaken to usher in transparency. “We are waiting for your applications post-Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019,” he said.

S Krishnan, housing secretary, one of the architects of the Combined Development Rules, highlighted various policies the state is implementing in the realty sector, including the framing of state housing policy that is likely to be announced soon.

S Sridharan, VP, CREDAI, Chennai, said these rules are a game changer as it’d result in more affordable houses inside the city and on peripheries. “We will have more organised development since the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority is in place now,” he said.

Paneerselvam said the government was preparing the Land Use Policy for promoting more efficient and sustainable use of scarce land resources. He also spoke about the Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project to transform slums in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts along the river margin with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank assistance of `5000 crore for developing industrial workers homes and rental housing.

State Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank participated in the event.