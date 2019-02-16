Home Cities Chennai

To find the perfect work-game balance

The third-year engineering student at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai, had no idea that gaming would play such a huge part in his life.

By Jennifer Joan R
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sandeep N began gaming when he was three years old. The third-year engineering student at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai, had no idea that gaming would play such a huge part in his life.

“I started with the usual, Road Rash and the OG Spider-Man games, and soon became obsessed. I remember staying up all night to get a 200K bike. My mum was furious,” said the 20-year-old, laughing. Sandeep now plays God of War series, Infamous, Tekken, FIFA, Lego, FPS games like Overwatch, CSGO, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Far Cry and third person games like Assassin’s Creed, Batman series, Battle Royale, GTA, Need for Speed and other simulation games.

To Sandeep, gaming is a chance to get into an alternative reality, where one can escape into and live a life where anything is possible. Gaming is a stress-buster for the young gamer. “Nowadays, studies take up much of my time. It is getting rather difficult to manage work and play,” he added.

However, Sandeep said that he will keep on gaming as long as videogames are a thing. He likes to play online with other players. “Playing online increases game knowledge. It has also improved my communication and social skills in general. However, you need to watch out — some players out there are toxic,” he said. Much like college, gaming is made easier when gamers find their clique, he added.
Although Sandeep says he is ‘more of a behind-the-scenes guy’, he can’t make any promises in the future, and said without hesitation that he hopes to take part in online competitions soon.

