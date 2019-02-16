Home Cities Chennai

Transfusion botch-up: Details of blood donors to be fed online soon

This will be piloted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital regional blood bank,” an official source said.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 23-year-old pregnant woman contracted HIV allegedly after an infected person’s blood was transfused to her on December 3 at Sattur Government Hospital in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) is planning to feed details of blood donors online.  Recording the details is being done manually now.

As a pilot project, State Health Department is planning to implement it in the regional blood bank at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital soon. “Blood donors details like name, address, age and mobile number will be entered online. Now, we record them manually in a register book. This will be piloted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital regional blood bank,” an official source said.

“After studying the outcome of the initiative, it will be extended to other blood banks and all the 89 government blood banks in the State will be interlinked. So, if a donor walks into any one of these blood banks, as soon as the blood bank staff enters the name of the donor in the computer, his history will be reflected in the blood bank’s system if he had donated blood anywhere else earlier. We can get his full history such as whether the donor is HIV positive or not. This will make it easy to stop the donor there itself,” the official said.

Recalling an incident a couple of years ago, the official said, “We found that one HIV positive patient donated blood five times in different camps. Everytime, we had to trace it to the same person and discard the blood. So, maintaining history of the donors online will help prevent such errors.
“The tender process is almost over. It will be implemented in a week’s time,” the official said. The TANSACS was flanked after the 23-year old pregnant woman  contracted HIV allegedly after an infected person’s blood was transfused to her on December 3 at  Government Hospital, Sattur, during treatment for anaemia.

However, a blood bank technician said, “The initiative may not be practically possible in blood camps where the staff have to deal with crowds. If there is no such provision in camps, there is no use of such an initiative as a majority of blood is collected during blood camps,” the technician said.

