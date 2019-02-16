Tricolor unfurled at 100 feet before  Central station as per Ministry orders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Tricolor on a 100-feet tall pole was hoisted by Chennai division of Southern Railway on Friday at Chennai Central railway station.

The 30 feet X 20 feet flag and the 100 feet tall pole have been installed at a cost of `15 lakh. The flag was hoisted at the entrance of the concourse area of the railway station, a release said.

The national flag was unfurled by R K Kulshrestha, General Manager, Southern Railway, in the presence of railway officials.

The tall pole was made of nearly two tonnes of galvanized iron.

As per orders of railway ministry, such monumental flags are planned at 75 major railway stations.

In Southern Railway, such flags have been provided at Coimbatore, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam South and Kozhikode. At both Chennai Egmore and Thrissur, such flags will be provided shortly. In addition to these stations, a big national flag has been provided at Signal & Telecommunication Workshop at Podanur.

At the function, the General Manager also released the updated ‘General Rules’ for staff of Southern Railway. Known as GRS in railway parlance, it is the most important rule book on train operations used by every category of traffic, mechanical, electrical, signal and telecommunications and safety staff for safe operation of trains.