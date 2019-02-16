What chennai wants

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the City Corporation gears up for the release of its annual budget this year, residents and civic activists in the city are hoping for a departure from the status quo that the Corporation has adhered strictly to in the last two years.

In 2017 and 2018, civic infrastructure like bridges and roads had received the lion’s share of the allocation of funds. In the budget for the year 2017-2018, the allocation for the construction of roads was increased by 35 % from the previous year, getting Rs 666.52 crore. In the budget for the year 2018-2019, bridges took centrestage, being allocated Rs 200 crore, over two times more than the previous year’s Rs 75 crore.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, was of the opinion that this year’s budget needed to focus more on process-based approaches like education, health, waste management and overall quality improvement.

“The Corporation continues to allocate a lot of funds towards civic infrastructure like roads and stormwater drains. But, we have seen that these are the areas where corruption is high. Roads that are already in good condition were allocated funds,” he said. He said that stormwater drains were also being constructed in areas that did not require them — like in the East Coast Road that did not need a drain because of the sandy nature of their soil.

By creating a mechanism to monitor corruption in civic infrastructure departments, infrastructure growth would be effective while also enabling other areas like education to receive increased allocation, he said.

Last year, the health and education departments took a back seat. The allocation for health witnessed only a marginal increase to Rs 6.15 crore from Rs 5.70 crore 2017 while education was allocated Rs 12.6 crore, compared to Rs 13 crore in the previous year.

Former mayor M Subramanian said that several of the earlier council’s schemes for Corporation school students were scrapped by the council that followed. “There were schemes to give free shoes for primary school students and free Tamil to English dictionaries for middle school students. Students who scored over 500 in class 10 and over 1,000 in class 12 during that time received Rs 1,000. An annual assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to students who got MBBS or engineering seats. Most of these schemes are scrapped,” he said.

As far as solid waste management is concerned, the need of the hour is long-term solutions, believe experts. “Funds for sanitation come through the Swachh Bharat Mission and don’t show up in the Corporation’s budget. The budget is also a vision document for the city. So, why doesn’t the vision document reflect solid waste management and sanitation?” questioned Satyarupa Shekhar, director for Research and Advocacy at Chennai-based Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG).

Besides, the Corporation’s focus on incinerators as part of its waste

management measures is a worrying trend. “The Corporation should spend on long term, decentralised waste management systems rather than short term quick fixes,” she said.

Ramakrishnan PT, a resident of JJ Nagar in Mogappair said, “The primary healthcare centres, in many areas, need to be maintained properly. The doctors are not available most of the time; they don’t come and go according to a fixed schedule.” The solution could lie in the Corporation stopping outsourcing and have in-house doctors, instead, said Jayaram, which would enable efficient service delivery.