AIADMK, BJP speed up alliance process; Amit Shah’s visit on February 22

CHENNAI: Ruling AIADMK and BJP which have officially completed the first round of talks a few days ago, are expediting the process to finalise the alliance as BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting Madurai and Ramanathapuram on February 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Kanniyakumari on March 1. Both leaders already visited the State last week.

However, party sources said the top brass of both parties want to complete the number of seats and identification of constituencies for each party in the alliance in one go and there lies the hitch. AIADMK sources said there was a broad agreement between the leaders of the party and the BJP after talks on February 14.

But PMK which is holding talks with both AIADMK and DMK, has asked for seven seats whereas AIADMK is ready to part with only four and there are differences over identification of certain constituencies.

A senior AIADMK leader said “Please wait and see. Within a few days, two parties which are on the other side, will come to us.”

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, party state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, co-in charge of Tamil Nadu for elections CT Ravi and a few senior leaders held detailed discussions at the party headquarters here on Saturday.

“We discussed about the party’s strength in different constituencies, and when we go for an alliance, what would be the relative strength in each constituency, probable aspirants for various constituencies. Based on that, we are trying to prepare the sequence of seats,” Muralidhar Rao said indicating that finalisation of alliance with AIADMK would take at least a few more days.

Declining to give details of the number of seats sought by BJP in the alliance, Rao said, “Things are going very smoothly. In principle, there is clarity among all probable coalition partners.”

Meanwhile, DMDK founder Vijayakant returned to Chennai after a month-long treatment in the United States. Premalatha, DMDK treasurer, told reporters that Vijayakant will soon announce the party’s alliance details.