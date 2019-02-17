Children with varied learning needs feel at home here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since Anupama was a child, she had trouble in grasping day-to-day concepts of life. Though she was an extremely slow learner and fell inside the autism spectrum, her disability did not keep her away from education, thanks to the help provided by Magil Maran Foundation.

“I find it easy to talk even to strangers now. I can grasp all concepts taught at college much faster than before,” said Anupama who is pursuing a degree in Yoga and Naturopathy.

Run by a group of five to six psychologists since 2006, the foundation strives to provide an inclusive environment for children with varied learning needs.

“We currently work with around 25 children who have different stages of mental retardation, autism and dyslexia. We prefer to teach a limited group of children so that we have maximum focus on each child,” said Giridhar RV, founder and a developmental psychologist.

On Saturday, the second phase of the year long class ‘Concepts of Life’ which taught the children about the five motor skills came to an end. The first phase focused on safety skills and the next phase will be about communication skills.

“During the current phase, children were taught about day-to-day activities like sewing, making tea, greeting people, making a flower garland, folding clothes and other activities that put their fingers and hands to maximum use,” said Vasundhara G, a clinical psychologist who is part of the team.

Suresh Anand, father of 14-year-old Saahil who suffers from Autism said he could find a drastic difference in his son just three months after enrolling him at the foundation.

“The doctors here have been of great help. Saahil’s steady improvement is a sign of this. Once he saw how the other children play and interact with each other, he started doing the same,” he said.