‘Expedite power connections for agricultural activities’

The Madras High Court has directed authorities concerned to expedite electricity connections for agricultural activities. 

Published: 17th February 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The judge was allowing a writ petition from one R Balasubramanian praying for a directive to electricity board, Dharapuram to provide power connection to a well situated in his agricultural field. The application is pending for over 25 years.

Justice D Krishnakumar said time and again, the government has announced various schemes, concessions, subsidy, free electricity, etc. to agricultural sector for increasing agricultural produce. Now, graduates and highly educated youngsters are also involved in agricultural activities to increase produce and serve society. 

It is also relevant to point out that agriculture is the most important sector of Indian economy, accounting for 18 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides employment to 50 per cent of the country’s workforce. 

Hence, the authorities concerned should wake up and decide all the pending applications within two months, the judge said.

