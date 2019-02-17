Home Cities Chennai

IT firm on radar over bribery allegation

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A major Information Technology company could be under the Income Tax department scanner after the US Department of Justice announced criminal charges against two former corporate executives of the company over corruption pertaining to the alleged bribing of officials in Tamil Nadu to obtain permit to build Cognizant KITS Campus (CKC) at Sholinganallur here.
A top Income Tax official told Express that it will depend on the information exchanged from United States Department of Justice and on finding out whether it is the Indian subsidiary company or the holding company.

“If it is the subsidiary company, then action may be taken,” he said.
This case pertains to Cognizant plans for additional construction to the already approved and existing IT or IT-enabled Services building. The US Department of Justice investigation found that Cognizant, through its employees, authorised its agents to pay $2 million as bribe for securing or obtaining a statutorily required planning permit for an office park at Sholinganallur as well as other improper payments in connection with other projects in India.
It is learnt that Cognizant had entered into an MoU with Tamil Nadu to invest `1,000 crore over five years to expand its delivery infrastructure both in Chennai and Coimbatore. 

The US Department of Justice (criminal division) has said certain high-level employees of Cognizant along with agents of the company took part in a scheme through which they authorised a third-party construction company to pay an approximately $2 million in bribe in exchange for assistance in securing and obtaining a planning permit relating to construction of the CKC/KITS facility. 
When Express tried to contact housing department sources, it is learnt that the documents will be provided to agencies if they ask for it. It is learnt that the Securities Exchange Board of India could take up the issue and undertake investigation and seek official documents from the State government pertaining to the planning permission.

Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Francisco D’Souza said US court system will address the charges against the executives.

A Cognizant spokesman, Harsh Kabra, told Express that “the matter did not involve our work with clients or affect our ability to provide the quality services our clients expect from us”, when queried whether it will affect Cognizant business in the State. 
On the status of the case pertaining to Income Tax department, which has demanded unpaid dues around share purchases done by its subsidiary, Cognizant Technology Solutions India, which had bought back shares from foreign owners – Cognizant Mauritius and the US-based parent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, he said the matter is sub judice and hence he cannot comment on it.

