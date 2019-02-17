Home Cities Chennai

Make My Trip fined Rs 55K for rejection of tour visa

Hence the complainant is entitled for a refund that the opposite party has refused to pay, which is a clear case of unfair trade,” said the forum.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For not submitting proper documents to the Visa Facilitation Centre due to which visa was rejected for two passengers who had booked a holiday to France, a consumer forum has directed booking agency Make My Trip to pay a fine of Rs 55,000 to the complainant. It also directed the agency to refund the visa charges and advance of Rs 59,200 paid by the complainant.

In November 2016, Vinod Paul of Choolaimedu paid Rs 45,000 as advance to Make My Trip for a holiday package to travel to France and Switzerland along with his wife. But, due to the lack of sufficient number of tourists, the trip was postponed by the company by a week for which the complainant had to submit all documents again.

“Our Visa was rejected on grounds of improper documentation. When we approached the company’s agents they said they were not responsible for the visa centre’s decision. Also, we had to shell out Rs 14,200 for sitting for the interview. If they had not rescheduled the trip, our visa wouldn’t have been rejected,” said Vinod in his complaint.

In its defence, Make My Trip said that as no fee was charged by them for processing of visa, cancellation or rejection of visa cannot be termed deficiency in service. “Acceptance or rejection of visa is the sole discretion of the concerned embassy. The opposite parties have no control or say on the acts of the airlines or the embassies.The opposite parties had clearly performed all its duties with due diligence,” it said.

North Chennai Consumer Disputes Redressal forum observed that when Make My Trip changed the tour dates, they had wrongly stated New Delhi as the departure location instead of Chennai in the forms submitted to the visa centre. Due to this error, the visa was rejected, the forum said. “Also, the visa rejection came well within 20 days of the trip. Hence the complainant is entitled for a refund that the opposite party has refused to pay, which is a clear case of unfair trade,” said the forum.

