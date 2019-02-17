Home Cities Chennai

Nilgiris Collector asked report on lease granted for ‘river’ area

According to petitioner, though the lease period ended in 2013, local authorities continued to collect lease rents from him till June 2018. He also pointed out that the bus stand also stands on ‘river

Published: 17th February 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has called for reports from The Nilgiris Collector and Revenue Officer as to under what circumstances, leases were granted to individuals on a land in Coonoor taluk, which according to records is classified as a ‘River’.

The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C V Karthikeyan gave the directive while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from I Thulasi Bai of Ottupattarai, challenging an order dated February 7 issued under Sec. 6 and 7 of TN Encroachment Act. The order sought to evict the petitioner, who was running a tea shop at the place in question from 2010.

According to petitioner, though the lease period ended in 2013, local authorities continued to collect lease rents from him till June 2018. He also pointed out that the bus stand also stands on ‘river’ site.
The bench was told that the impugned notice was issued pursuant to a directive of a single judge given on January 11 this year that the land in question is classified as a ‘river’ comprising 0.00.30 hectares and therefore, the petitioner and others deserve to be evicted from the area.

“In the circumstances, we prima facie, do not appreciate how the leases were granted to private parties and now reversing that stand, the State intends to evict the petitioner and others in pursuance of the directions of a single judge on January 11. If it is actually a river, the leases could not have been granted at all. The officials, who granted such leases, are equally responsible and have to be booked with appropriate disciplinary action. The court would consider this aspect after the authorities file their counter-affidavits”, the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing on February 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp