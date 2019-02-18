Home Cities Chennai

Arcot Prince condemns Pulwama attack, slams ‘display of savagery’ 

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has condemned the Pulwama terror attack that killed 42 CRPF personnel on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

In a statement,  he said “Any person or group which attempts to rule the world through aggression, atrocity and domination cannot thrive. 

“The killing of people is not a sign of any truly brave person, but it is a display of cowardice and savagery and every fellow-citizen and human being in the world should condemn such acts”, he said.

He expressed shock over the fact that youngsters in Kashmir are being brainwashed into becoming terrorists, which is most un-Islamic.

It is the duty of religious leaders to wean the youth away from such tendencies, he emphasised. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the brave soldiers, who were martyred, and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

