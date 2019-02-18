‘Book’ed but not built

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 18th February 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Space for the library was allotted at First Cross Street in SBI Colony

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nirupama Viswanathan Six months after `17 lakh was sanctioned to build a public library under the MLA development funds in Chitlapakkam, there are no signs of work except for the gravel dumped on the roadside. Space for the library was allotted at First Cross Street in SBI Colony , and the tender was floated by the Panchayat. Subsequently, construction workers turned up after the work order was issued four months back to perform the bhoomi pooja.

They have not been heard from, since. “The gravel was dumped around four months back. But, we have not seen them working since,” said Murugan K, who resides in the area. SR Raja, Tambaram MLA had sanctioned the library under the MLA development funds over six months ago. “At the request of the residents for a library there, I sanctioned the funds immediately.

But, I was told that the contractor is refusing to take up work,” he said. “They say that after the GST of 12.5%, there is not much profit left for the contractor in the construction of the building,” he said. After the work order is issued, if the contractor fails to undertake work within the time period stipulated in the tender conditions, he or she should be blacklisted by the Panchayat, demand residents of Chitlapakkam.

“All the tenders here are divided between not more than three contractors who have political backing. The panchayat should have a strict policy of blacklisting those who delay work without valid reasons,” said a resident who did not wish to be named.

“If the estimate quoted in the tender is not acceptable to the contractors, they should refrain from taking it up. Why negotiate the price after the tender has been awarded?” he questioned. When contacted, a panchayat official said that work is being taken up ‘one after the other’. “Work is now being carried out at the ration shop. Once that is done, the library work would be taken up,” he said.

