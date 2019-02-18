Chennai cops detain three hotel employees for allegedly misusing CCTV camera to spy on women tourists 

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of tourists from Kerala who came to the city to attend a wedding have filed a complaint against the employees of a hotel at Periamet in Chennai for allegedly misusing CCTV cameras to spy on women who were staying at the hotel.

The police have now detained three men from Central Inn at Periamet based on the complaint and are trying to retrieve the recordings from the camera.

According to the police, the complainant, Suresh, had come to Chennai on Saturday morning along with ten other people including six women to attend a wedding at Egmore and had booked rooms to stay for three days.

One of the tourists had noticed the CCTV camera outside the room where the women were staying was pointing inside the room. Suspecting foul play, they picked up an argument with the employees and in the melee, they had also pulled two men from the CCTV control room and slapped them said police.

“On Sunday afternoon when they were about to leave to the marriage hall, one of the man who was waiting at the reception noticed the CCTV camera at the veranda, infront of the room focusing and zooming inside the room,” said a police officer.

At around 11 pm, they lodged a complaint at the Periamet police station. The police have detained Vijayakumar, Yasin and Musthafa. Further investigations are on.

Police, quoting the owner of the Inn, said, they have placed the CCTV cameras only on the verandas infront of the room just to see if somebody is entering the room without permission.