Cops recover bike after 88-km chase, two teens held

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the help of a GPS installed in a bike, a police team and the bike owner tracked and nabbed two youth who stole the bike after an 88-km chase in the wee hours of Sunday. It turned out that one of the suspect was the classmate of the owner.

It all started at around 4 am on Sunday when Pushparaj, 19, a resident of Ayanavaram, noticed that his new Pulsar NS 200, which costs around `1.5 lakh, parked in front of his house was missing. “I woke up to drop my father at the railway station and I noticed that the bike was missing,” Pushparaj, who works in the parking lot of a Metrorail station, told Express.

Pushparaj had installed a GPS-enabled security system in the bike and said he got an alert on his phone at 3 am through the system since the thieves had apparently broken the side lock and started the bike without inserting the key. But since the mobile phone was on silent mode he did not notice.

Pushparaj and one of his friends started tracking the bike using the GPS location and on the way noticed a night patrol team and sought help. Inspector E Rajeshwari of Secretariat Colony police station said they hired an autorickshaw to track the thieves and deputed SI Shanmugasundaram and constable Prabhu along with Pushparaj.

“The GPS location was at Thiruvanmiyur and headed towards the ECR,” said Shanmugasundaram. Though the bike was moving at around 150 kmph, the thieves halted at places like Neelankarai, Mahabalipuram and Vengambakkam, which helped the team. “They finally stopped near Koovathur bus stand at around 7.30 am. They were smoking ganja when we nabbed them,” said Rajeshwari. But when Pushparaj saw the two thieves, he realised that one of them, Meghasurya, was his schoolmate. “I could not believe my eyes. He studied with me till Class 9 and dropped out since he was involved in clashes between students,” said Pushparaj. Meghasurya told police he did not know it was his former schoolmate’s bike.

Meghasurya and the other suspect, Vinoth Kumar, are both 19 and residents of Pulianthope. Police said when the two were escaping with the bike, they had snatched mobile phones from two people and a handbag. “They said they had managed to sell one of the cellphones and brought ganja with that money,” said Rajeshwari.