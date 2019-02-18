Chennai: Eight-year-old boy run over as MTC bus hits bike

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy who was returning home after seeing off his father, was run over by an MTC bus in T Nagar on Saturday.

B Tarun Roshan, the victim, was riding pillion on the motorbike with his neighbour Ananda Vasan when the bike was hit by the MTC bus on Thanikachalam Salai around 10.40 pm.

“The boy’s father Balamurugan was headed to Bangalore and his neighbour Ananda Vasan dropped him at the Koyambedu bus terminus. The child also accompanied him. They were returning after dropping Balamurugan when the accident took place,” said a police officer in the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigations wing.

Police said the driver of the MTC bus (route no: 147A) was trying to overtake the bike when it hit it. “Ananda Vasan lost balance and the bike skidded. While Vasan escaped with injuries, Tarun Roshan came under the rear wheels of the bus,” said the police officer.

A local shopkeeper who witnessed the accident said the bus was speeding which led to the accident. “Even though this road is very narrow, the bus was moving at high speed. The motorbike was not. It was the attempt by the bus driver to overtake the bike which caused the accident,” Hegaraj, who runs a tea shop near the accident spot, told Express.

The MTC bus driver, K Sankar, 44, has been booked. After the autopsy, the child’s body was handed over to the family.