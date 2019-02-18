Expert Explains: Justice K Chandru answers

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : My nephew is a divorcee and married for the second time after paying final settlement to his first wife through court. There was a child in his first marriage, but the paternity was disputed by our family since we believe the child was not my nephew’s. We have not raised this issue in any court of law. Will the child have any stake in the property inherited by my nephew?

— RAJALAKSHMI

The child was born to your niece-in-law while the marriage was in force. The presumption is that the father of the child is your nephew. Mere suspicion will not help. If the child is a biological child, then it automatically gets a share in the property. Even if the child was illegally born, it was for your nephew

to have repudiated it. Now it is too late.

Thanks for replying to my earlier query on regularisation of unauthorised buildings. Can you kindly give details about the scheme for regularisation of unauthorised buildings? — ANONYMOUS

Go to the Website and see the three GOs.: G.O.Ms.No.78 dated 04.05.2017, G.O.Ms.No.172 dated 13.10.2017 & G.O.Ms. No.55 dated 02.05.2018

Kindly guide how I can seek remedy for a faulty mobile phone a dealer supplied to me. I am a senior citizen. — KM SHENOY You can contact Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), Phone No. 044- 24660387. They will guide you.