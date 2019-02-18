Home Cities Chennai

In a first, Institute of Mental Health planning to get Voter IDs for inmates

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) along with Disability Rights Alliance of Tamil Nadu is planning to get Voter Identity Cards for inmates of the Institute ahead of coming Lok Sabha elections.

“The first-of-its-kind initiative in the State was proposed by the Disability Rights Alliance. This is also a new experience for us,” Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health said.

“Only the improved inmates who would be able to make a decision on their own for whom to vote will be identified for the Voter Identity Card. We are in the process of preparing the list of such inmates. So, far we have identified over 150 inmates who would fit into this criteria,” she said. Saying that inmates were excited when they were told about the initiative, the director said, before the process, the residents would be asked their willingness to vote. 

“Only if they show a willingness to vote, and ready for such enrolment, we will proceed,” she said. 
The inmates will be given the Institute of Mental Health address as a proof of address. 

“We will see how this will go, if it goes well, we will also apply for Aadhaar card for the residents with the institute address. If they want to change the address later after rehabilitation with their families or moved to the permanent shelters in the future, they can. But, for the time being, we can give IMH address,” the official explained. 

The director further said the institute would also help them acquire knowledge on current affairs, especially political news. “For this, we will provide them newspapers daily towards. Newspapers are available at recreational hall now. But, they don’t reach the wards. So till the elections are over, we will make them available in the ward. We will also explain to them about voting rights and why they should vote,” she said.

“The IMH has scores of inmates who are improved but could not be reunited with their families as most of them were either abandoned by their families or they don’t know their residential address,” the director said.

Election authorities in the State could not be reached for comment.

