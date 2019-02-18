Home Cities Chennai

Kovai fertility centre opens branch in Chennai

he hospital located on EVR Road (opposite Old Dasprakash Hotel) was inaugurated by KA Sengottaiyan, minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sudha Hospitals Fertility and Woman Care Centre was inaugurated on Sunday  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sudha Hospitals, one of the leading multi-speciality hospitals and fertility treatment centres in Tamil Nadu, with facilities in Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, and Colombo, opened its first centre in the city — Sudha Hospitals Fertility and Woman Care Centre, on Sunday. The hospital located on EVR Road (opposite Old Dasprakash Hotel) was inaugurated by KA Sengottaiyan, minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Talking to CE, Dr K Sudhakar, MD, DNB (Cardiology) said, “Sudha Hospitals was established about 30 years ago, and the fertility centre was established in 1997 as the fourth full-fledged fertility centre in Tamil Nadu. Since then, under our care and treatment, over 50,000 test tube babies have been born.” The fertility centre in Coimbatore was opened in 2012, and in Salem in 2018. “We have had patients from Chennai come to our hospitals in Erode, Salem, and Coimbatore. So, when news of this new facility in Chennai spread, they were elated. In fact, we already have about 300 registrations here,” he said.

In the next few years, Sudha Hospitals will also branch out to places like Vijayawada, Hosur, Mysuru and Cochin. The facilities in the centre include advanced 3D laparo stereoscopic surgeries for infertility workup, 24-hour lab and pharmacy, NICU Level I, II, III care; laser-assisted hatching and PGD, fetal medicine and genetic screening, and high-quality deluxe rooms for patients. 

“When couples come to us, we also counsel them on maintaining good food habits, lifestyle changes, and also about mild hormone disorders they have to look out for. Our success rates have also grown to about 80 per cent,” said Sudhakar. Dr S Dhanabagyam, Dr S Pradeepa, and Dr D Kandaswamy were also present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp