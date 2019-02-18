Kovai fertility centre opens branch in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sudha Hospitals, one of the leading multi-speciality hospitals and fertility treatment centres in Tamil Nadu, with facilities in Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, and Colombo, opened its first centre in the city — Sudha Hospitals Fertility and Woman Care Centre, on Sunday. The hospital located on EVR Road (opposite Old Dasprakash Hotel) was inaugurated by KA Sengottaiyan, minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Talking to CE, Dr K Sudhakar, MD, DNB (Cardiology) said, “Sudha Hospitals was established about 30 years ago, and the fertility centre was established in 1997 as the fourth full-fledged fertility centre in Tamil Nadu. Since then, under our care and treatment, over 50,000 test tube babies have been born.” The fertility centre in Coimbatore was opened in 2012, and in Salem in 2018. “We have had patients from Chennai come to our hospitals in Erode, Salem, and Coimbatore. So, when news of this new facility in Chennai spread, they were elated. In fact, we already have about 300 registrations here,” he said.

In the next few years, Sudha Hospitals will also branch out to places like Vijayawada, Hosur, Mysuru and Cochin. The facilities in the centre include advanced 3D laparo stereoscopic surgeries for infertility workup, 24-hour lab and pharmacy, NICU Level I, II, III care; laser-assisted hatching and PGD, fetal medicine and genetic screening, and high-quality deluxe rooms for patients.

“When couples come to us, we also counsel them on maintaining good food habits, lifestyle changes, and also about mild hormone disorders they have to look out for. Our success rates have also grown to about 80 per cent,” said Sudhakar. Dr S Dhanabagyam, Dr S Pradeepa, and Dr D Kandaswamy were also present at the event.