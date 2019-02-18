Learning to choose and read responsibly

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: On a sunny Saturday noon, 12 kids accompanied by their parents, gathered at Madras Literary Society for the 17th event in the series of ‘Know your Library’. The children were seated on a coir mat spread across the floor with piles of books scattered around them. Through activities like scavenger hunt, question and answer sessions, hands-on experience, children learned about the different aspects of the library, as well as reading and exploring different kinds of books available in the library.

“Children must learn to differentiate between the two basic categories — fiction and non-fiction. The lines are somehow blurred when it comes to segregating the books according to age. This is when the five-finger rule applies. Children can pick a book they want to read. For every difficult word in a page, you put out a finger. When the count exceeds five then the book is not for the kid. Three-four is the ideal count. If it’s less than three then you can always go for tougher ones,” said Chithra Viswanathan, volunteer of the library, who conducted the session.

The children’s book session in MLS was started on November 14, 2018. There are 1,000 books arranged according to age — junior, middle and senior. The books are chosen by the parents of children who are homeschooled. In an effort to inculcate responsible reading, the kids are exposed to a variety of books written by both Indian and foreign authors. The collection is a mixed bag of history, encyclopedias, gender-inclusive books, mythology and more. Books are accepted through donation.

Chithra read out a few excerpts from three books during the session. After this, the kids were given a set of books and asked to categorise them into MLS coding groups for children’s books under fiction, non-fiction, science, and dictionary. They had to then classify the books under fiction into science, comics, humour and adventure. The session wrapped up with a reading challenge.

Children were asked to read at least six books of different genres in the next six months. The books could be chosen from a reading list that was already given at the beginning of the session. The kids were asked to make a note on the reading logs given to them — the title of the book, author, date of completion and a line about the book.