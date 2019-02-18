Madambakkam residents in a race against time to stop Chitlapakkam water scheme

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Chitlapakkam water scheme nearing completion, residents of Madambakkam are going all out to prevent implementation of the project.

A PIL praying for cancellation of the Rs 3-crore-project which will suck out 18 lakh litres of water every day from five wells at Madambakkam lake, came up for hearing before the Madras High Court on January 29.

It is learnt that the court posted the matter for hearing on February 19 and asked the government pleader to file an additional affidavit. “Our lawyer pointed out how it is illegal to build wells in the lake and how agricultural fields at Madambakkam depend on the water,” said C R Sundar, a resident of Madambakkam, spearheading a movement against the project. With 70 per cent of the project almost complete, residents allege that the government side is buying time to allow completion of the project.

“The government pleader keeps claiming he does not have information that is asked in court and that he has asked officials to compile reports,” said A Krishnan, member of Madambakkam Lake Committee.

Currently, two sumps have been constructed and work is on in all five wells. “The water is being drained from the pits for the construction even as the matter is sub judice,” said Sundar.