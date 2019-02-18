Home Cities Chennai

Police arrest mother-son duo for chain snatching in Chennai 

In two separate incidents, two women and the son of one of them were arrested.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, two women and the son of one of them were arrested. In the first case, a 55-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son were arrested for their involvement in a chain snatching incident. The Peravallur police were investigating the case filed by one R Roopa. She was walking on a street at SRB Colony in Kolathur on January 23 when two people on a bike snatched her 5-sovereign chain.

When police combed the CCTV footage, they found that it was a woman pillion rider who had snatched Roopa’s chain. Based on their investigations, they found that it was one M Mariammal (55) of Old Washermanpet and her son Manikandan (22). In a similar incident, a 49-year-old woman and her son were involved in a burglary at Periyar Nagar near Peravallur.

A Thangavel (63), a retired joint director of the Labour Department and resident of Kandasamy Salai at Periyar Nagar in Peravallur, went out on February 10 to give invitations for his daughter’s wedding and returned home to find 50 sovereigns burgled.

Based on his complaint, Peravallur police checked CCTV footage and found that a woman and a man had broken into the house. “A hunt was launched for them and V Sundari (49) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar was secured. Hunt is on for Dinakaran.

