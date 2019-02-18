Home Cities Chennai

The art of crafts at Sampoorn Santhe

Ninety craft groups are participating in the Santhe including seven NGOs and five self-help groups.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ninety groups are participating in the Santhe  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Traditional handicrafts and art dominate the 11th edition of Sampoorn Santhe at the Kalakshetra Foundation. Started on February 15, the 10-day one-stop bazaar is all about designs by craftsmen from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kashmir, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.“We have been in the market for 20 years and we specialise in block print. In exhibitions like these, people get educated on different kinds of fabric and designs and later come to us to purchase garments. We have a great sale in summer,” said Tarun Chopra, owner of Lajja, a Gujarat-based brand. 

Ninety craft groups are participating in the Santhe including seven NGOs and five self-help groups. A puppet show is held every day.Even for a casual visitor, Santhe promises to be an exhilarating experience. Shweta Shriram who attended the fair with her husband said, “The Santhe is a veritable treasure house of indigenous techniques, designs, blending the traditional with the modern while  offering the public a mind-boggling range of products including textiles, soft furnishings, accessories, toys, leather goods, pottery and paintings.”

Among other interesting stalls were Chaya Nisarga, a Bengaluru-based traditional board game brand. “Our objective is ‘play together stay together’ in this digital world. Some of our games include Pogadae, the ancestral ludo, stone tic tac toe and the ancient Indian puzzle, Brahmagopuram,” said Ravi Shankar Shinde, owner of the brand. 

Sampoorn Santhe is the brainchild of Sampoorn, a Bengaluru-based NGO, working for the promotion and development of crafts and the welfare of craft persons. (Sampoorn Santhe will be held till February 24,11 am to 7.30 pm. Entry and parking are free)

What to 
expect
At the Santhe, craft lovers are treated to a variety of handwoven Tussar, Akola, Chanderi, Jamdani, Ikat, south cotton, Khadi, Kutchi, Rajasthani Pattus, Kalamkari, Akolo, Ajrak and Kanchivaram prints along with mirrored hand embroidery, block prints, woollen shawls, natural fibre products and folk art.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp