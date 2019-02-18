There is a new marina in town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Navalur residents can now rejoice. The Marina Mall in Egattur with a sprawling 5,50,000 sq ft leasable area opened its doors for the public on Friday. This is the only mall in the 35- kilometre radius in this neighbourhood. Located right next to the Navalur tollgate, Marina Mall will be the first in India to house Coffeetea Fusion Cafe from Dubai, popular for its beverages made by mixing coffee and tea. “It is a 360-degree mall, so if you stand in the atrium, you can see the shops on all three floors.

By March 8, INOX will accommodate eight screens with a total seating capacity of 1,750, of which one will be the largest in India (approximately 25 metres wide). We also have more than 120 stores including Spar Hypermarket, Lifestyle and Home Centre among other top brands. More than 60 shops will open by the end of March,” said HS Mohammed Mukrim, CEO, Marina Mall.

The mall authorities are also planning to build a trampoline park on the premises and accommodate a walking path on the terrace. “We will also have nine fine-dining restaurants and 18 food counters. There are 1,200 parking slots each for bikes and cars.

With no malls around the area, we are expecting a large crowd from the beginning of April, once the movie theatre and shops are open. We are trying to add in features like trampoline park and an international arcade so that Chennaiites can have a unique experience and even city dwellers won’t mind driving to the mall on weekends,” said leasing head of the mall, Mohammed Moin.

The mall will also house the popular Australian family entertainment centre Time Zone, which is known for its high octane interactive arcade games for families and kids.