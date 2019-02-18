Whose bike is it anyway?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Motorbikes aren’t just for men. And women are no longer just pillion riders. From speeding up on race tracks to leisure long-distance rides, more women are now taking to the rumble that growls from the depths of their two-wheeled mean machine. Taking this message forward are female bikers from the city. As part of an event organsied by AWARE, a city-based NGO, around five female bikers will be riding the #wheelsofchange as a movement of #SheRiders from Thiruvanmiyur to Mahabalipuram on February 24. This is a social project of a bigger biking event.

The aim is to highlight sexual abuse, importance of fight against gender violence and sustainable menstrual practices for an active lifestyle. Riding a motorbike gives one freedom, adventure and inner peace. Women believe that motorbikes can be a powerful tool for spreading strong relevant messages. Kavya Menon, co-founder of AWARE, says, “People’s reaction to a woman riding a motorbike has transformed from one of staring to acknowledgment.

Most of us are not professionals, but do it for the mere joy of riding. I’ve been riding my brother’s Fazer for six years. I’ve gone on motorbike trips with my husband, campaigning for sustainable menstrual practices. Riding a geared motorbike makes you feel powerful.”

Women seem to be more drawn towards heavier motorbikes due to the ‘wow’ factor associated with them. When Indumathy Ganesh, a homemaker, who worked as a HR professional with a consultancy, rode her first TVS 50 in class 7, in 1994, passersby swerved their heads and looked at her in awe. “Whenever I met a guy friend, I used to take his motorbike for a ride. I’ve ridden almost all motorbikes. Riding independently without a pillion rider makes me feel confident and refreshed. However, after my child’s birth, I’ve reduced my rides,” said the 38-year-old.

But this freedom hasn’t been easy for many female bikers. Twenty-two-year-old Aishwarya Sekaran, who rides for an adventure and goes on frequent road trips once in two months, says. “The minute a guy sees me overtaking him, his ego gets hurt. Men tend to ride carelessly in the name of overtaking and pass nasty comments on us. The lines are still blurred. Men seem to take it upon themselves that motorbikes are male machines.”

Riding holds a different meaning for each one of them — breaking stereotypes, catharsis, and an accomplishment on the checklist. Biking events like these give opportunities for these women to meet and interact with their fellow riders. One such rider is KalpahaViruksham who will travel from Kerala to be a part of the event. “I started riding ten years back on an RX 100. My uncle taught me and my father was proud of me being the only girl to ride a motorbike in the locality. I go on solo impromptu trips once a month,” said the professor who owns a light blue Royal Enfield bike.