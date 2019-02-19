Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 1, 574 abandoned vehicles seized, to be auctioned

After a period of 15 days, the vehicles will be removed and transferred to the designated spaces in every zone.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its latest drive to clear abandoned vehicles obstructing pedestrian movement, the City Corporation has seized 1,574 abandoned vehicles which would be up for auction soon, according to a press release from the civic body.  

After a period of 15 days, the vehicles will be removed and transferred to the designated spaces in every zone and would later be auctioned after obtaining the No Objection Certificate, the statement said. After e-auctions in their last drive, the Corporation had handed over Rs 1.6 crore of the total Rs 2.21 crore, to the city police for setting up CCTV cameras, according to the statement.

The next step
After a period of 15 days, the vehicles will be removed and transferred to the designated spaces in every zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
seized vehicles chennai auction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp