Chennai: 1, 574 abandoned vehicles seized, to be auctioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its latest drive to clear abandoned vehicles obstructing pedestrian movement, the City Corporation has seized 1,574 abandoned vehicles which would be up for auction soon, according to a press release from the civic body.

After a period of 15 days, the vehicles will be removed and transferred to the designated spaces in every zone and would later be auctioned after obtaining the No Objection Certificate, the statement said. After e-auctions in their last drive, the Corporation had handed over Rs 1.6 crore of the total Rs 2.21 crore, to the city police for setting up CCTV cameras, according to the statement.

The next step

