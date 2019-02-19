Home Cities Chennai

Two lakh BSNL employees begin three-day strike

BSNL-Reuters
By Express News Service

Close to two lakh employees of service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) belonging to various employee unions and associations across the country, have begun a three-day strike from Monday till February 20, opposing the prolonged delay in revision of wages and allotment of 4G spectrum, among other reasons. 

The employees have condemned the Central government’s move of not allocating 4G spectrums to BSNL for strengthening its viability. They said that this delay is discriminatory in nature and detrimental to national interests.

“The Central government has stubbornly been denying this demand of ours while liberally allowing the private telecom operators the same facility. This has pushed the BSNL into severe financial stringency,” said Debasish Chaudhury, secretary of Bank Employees Federation of India, who is supporting BSNL workers’ demands.  

Because of this, employees said that their wages have not been revised since January 2017. “The government assured us on two occasions in 2018 that terms of the 3rd pay revision will be implemented soon. But relaxation of the affordability clause for BSNL employees under this revision has not been sought from the Union cabinet yet,” said Kanniappan M, convenor of All-Union and Association of BSNL (AUBU).

