Three detained for ‘spying’ on women at hotel

A group member had noticed that the CCTV camera outside the room where the women were staying, was pointing inside the room.

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

A group of people from Kerala who came to the City to attend a wedding, have filed a complaint against the employees of a hotel in Periamet for allegedly misusing CCTV cameras to spy on women who were staying at the hotel. Based on the complaint, the police have now detained three men from Central Inn at Periamet, and are trying to retrieve the recordings.

According to the police, the complainant, Suresh, had come to Chennai on Saturday morning along with ten other people including six women, to attend a wedding at Egmore and had booked rooms for three days. 

A group member had noticed that the CCTV camera outside the room where the women were staying, was pointing inside the room. Suspecting foul play, they picked up an argument with the employees and in the melee, also pulled out two men from the CCTV control room and slapped them, said police. “On Sunday, one of the men noticed the CCTV camera at the veranda in front of the room, focusing and zooming inside the room,” said a police officer.

At around 11 pm, they lodged a complaint at the Periamet police station. The Inn owner is said to have said that they had placed the CCTV cameras in front of the room, “just to see if somebody is entering the room without permission.”

