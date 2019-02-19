Home Cities Chennai

IAS officer Beela Rajesh takes charge as new health secretary ​

Radhakrishnan held the post of health secretary for nearly seven years.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Beela Rajesh took charge as State health secretary on Monday after J Radhakrishnan was transferred to the Transport department as Principal Secretary on Saturday, by the government.

Radhakrishnan held the post of health secretary for nearly seven years. Health minister C Vijaya Baskar greeted Beela Rajesh with a bouquet at the Secretariat after she took charge.

According to a release, the new health secretary who belongs to the 1997 IAS batch, studied MBBS at Madras Medical College. She also served as sub-collector Chengalpattu, special officer CM Cell, Commissioner Fisheries, and Commissioner Town and Country Planning. She was Commissioner, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, before being transferred as the health secretary.

Mass transfer in police ahead of polls
Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming general elections, 16 Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP), 89 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) along with 81 Inspectors, have been transferred across the State and 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police from Chennai city have been transferred.

The transfer orders were issued from the Director General of Police on Saturday and that from Chennai City Police Commissioner was issued on Monday. Thirty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police within Chennai city have been shuffled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beela Rajesh health secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp