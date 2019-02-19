IAS officer Beela Rajesh takes charge as new health secretary ​

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Beela Rajesh took charge as State health secretary on Monday after J Radhakrishnan was transferred to the Transport department as Principal Secretary on Saturday, by the government.

Radhakrishnan held the post of health secretary for nearly seven years. Health minister C Vijaya Baskar greeted Beela Rajesh with a bouquet at the Secretariat after she took charge.

According to a release, the new health secretary who belongs to the 1997 IAS batch, studied MBBS at Madras Medical College. She also served as sub-collector Chengalpattu, special officer CM Cell, Commissioner Fisheries, and Commissioner Town and Country Planning. She was Commissioner, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, before being transferred as the health secretary.

Mass transfer in police ahead of polls

Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming general elections, 16 Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP), 89 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) along with 81 Inspectors, have been transferred across the State and 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police from Chennai city have been transferred.

The transfer orders were issued from the Director General of Police on Saturday and that from Chennai City Police Commissioner was issued on Monday. Thirty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police within Chennai city have been shuffled.