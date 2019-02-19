Chennai: Private school teacher arrested for molesting class 9 girl

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old teacher of a private school in Chennai was arrested on Monday on charges of molesting a class 9 girl student. Police said the girl had complained that one Arun Kumar, working as a computer science teacher, had on Friday touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

"Only on Sunday, the girl informed her parents when they told her to complete the homework. The girl started crying and when her parents enquired, she revealed the behaviour of the teacher to her parents, " said a police officer investigating the case.

The girl's father lodged a complaint on Sunday in an All Women's police station and the police arrested Arun Kumar on Monday night. Arun Kumar has been booked under on section 8 of POCSO act section 8 (physical contact without penetration) and he has been remanded under judicial custody. Further investigations are on.