Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Private school teacher arrested for molesting class 9 girl

According to a complaint given by the victim's father, she claimed that her computer science teacher touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Child abuse, Sexual abuse

For representational purposes

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old teacher of a private school in Chennai was arrested on Monday on charges of molesting a class 9 girl student. Police said the girl had complained that one Arun Kumar, working as a computer science teacher, had on Friday touched her inappropriately and kissed her. 

"Only on Sunday, the girl informed her parents when they told her to complete the homework. The girl started crying and when her parents enquired, she revealed the behaviour of the teacher to her parents, " said a police officer investigating the case. 

The girl's father lodged a complaint on Sunday in an All Women's police station and the police arrested Arun Kumar on Monday night.  Arun Kumar has been booked under on section 8 of POCSO act section 8 (physical contact without penetration) and he has been remanded under judicial custody. Further investigations are on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai POCSO case Chennai child sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp