Cricket match gone wrong: Chennai college student dies after being hit by ball

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student was reportedly killed on Sunday when he was hit in the chest by the ball when he was playing a cricket match with his friends at Guduvanchery.

Police said R Srinivasan, a resident of Sriperumbudur, was studying in final year B. Com in a private college at Chromepet. "On Sunday evening, he was playing along with his friends at Adhanur eri at around 5. He was batting when the ball accidentally hit his chest and he collapsed," said a police officer.

His friends immediately rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered with the Guduvanchery police and further investigations are on.