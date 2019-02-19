Home Cities Chennai

Customs warns against fraudulent interview calls

 Chennai Customs House has warned people against fake interview call letters by unscrupulous elements.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs House has warned people against fake interview call letters by unscrupulous elements. According to a release from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, it has come to the notice of Chennai Customs House that some unscrupulous elements have indulged in fooling job seekers on the pretext of getting them placement with the Customs department by issuing fake interview call letters.

“Recruitment to this department is done only through examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission or by recruitment notifications, duly issued and notified by the department in prominent newspapers and customs website. Please refrain from responding to any such entities fraudulently representing the Customs department,” the release added.

