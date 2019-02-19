Earth is having a meltdown!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stop ignoring, start changing

Swetha NR

Montreal protocol united the world when we faced ozone layer depletion. We witnessed natural healing which has applied the breaks on global warming for decades. Now we are up against climatic change! It is not an unsolved puzzle, we already know the causes and the solutions for it. All we have to do is stop ignoring and start changing.

Learn to manage waste

Shreya Shaji

One of the most important ways to combat global warming is waste management. Check what you buy, how it is packed and how it can be replaced/purchased to produce minimum waste. The zero-waste campaign that has been going on is a very good initiative and can be found in detail on the Internet. When we keep a check on what is thrown into nature, what it gives us back will also be in control.

Reduce carbon emissions

Sharvesh AK

We don’t have to move to the caves to brace ourselves from global warming but, we can start by reducing our own carbon emissions. Carpool, drive fewer miles and fly less, don’t overheat or overcool your house, simple practices can be made to #govegan by eating locally grown food and by community gardening in your society and build a home with renewable energy such as solar energy.

Change your lifestyle

Portia Bosco

Global warming can be combated only by conscious living, where all of us are completely aware of everything that we do and its consequences on the environment. But, we seem to be comfortable with this environment-wrecking lifestyle. We can start by making lifestyle changes like using an air conditioner restrictively, using public transport whenever we can. This will help our future generations.



Promote alternative energy sources

Vasthi Malini

Global warming mainly happens due to three reasons — industrial pollution, population and automobile density. It is crucial to understand how it affects the planet. To achieve substantial change for nature and environment, everyone has to contribute by stopping deforestation, controlling population and planting more trees to control pollution by industries and automobiles. India must encourage and promote alternative sources of energy like solar and wind energy.

Control population

HV Kumar

The imbalances in the ecosystem caused by rampant growth in human population cannot be curbed by only restraints on pollution and the current search for sustainable green solutions. Population control should be imposed as global climate change mitigation measures — country targets for curbing growth of population, disincentives for and social stigmatisation of larger family sizes, resettling people, and legalising euthanasia.

Regulate electricity

MADHUSMITHA VENKAT

We complain about the soaring temperatures in summer every year. Yet, we are not happy with the plastic ban or using public transport. It’s time we realised that our collective habits are wrecking the environment. Small steps like regulating use of electricity, or not letting certain devices run all the time can help battle against global warming.

Take care of nature

Malini Kalyanam

When we are into activities that are in tune with nature, a phenomenon like global warming doesn’t occur at a rapid rate. Mass tree plantation drives, eco-friendly pursuits, reducing carbon footprints, focus in forest maintenance, and strict enforcement that ensures all the above are the need of the hour. A water-smart city should be planned.

Start at home

Ananya Shankar

The hours we spend with the AC switched on, the scooter that we hop on to go to the next street or even the plastic bags that we secretly get by coaxing the shopkeeper, all add to the overall imbalance and contribute to global warming. As overused as it might be, change has to start at home in order for it to become a mainstream way of life.



Turn off gadgets

Lasya Mavillapalli

Anytime is a good time to do what is right. And yes, it will make a difference if I, just one individual, can turn off my electronic gadgets when I don’t use them, if I plant a tree right in my backyard and if I drive less and walk more. Let us each ask ourselves this year — What is the little bit of good I can do every day to reduce my carbon footprint? This is not someone else’s fight. We are in it together.



Take responsibility

Varsha Suresh

Global warming is no longer something that is ‘coming soon’; it is here now. The first step is to accept that we are dangerously close to destroying the only planet we have, and work towards doing everything we can in our sphere to help repair the damage. Even the smallest initiative such as conserving electricity or reducing our waste generation goes a long way in this battle to save the Earth.

Government, step up

Ramya Sivaramakrishnan

Extensive changes in government policy, and their implementation will urge and incentivise people to change their lifestyle. Basic improvements in infrastructure such as providing safe pedestrian walkways will encourage more people to walk for shorter commutes. An improvement in the efficiency, connectivity and safety of public transport will make more people see it as a viable mode of transportation.

(Inputs by Anushree Madhavan, Jennifer Joan R, KV Navya, Rinreichui Kashung, Roshne Balasubramanian, Vaishali Vijaykumar)