Egmore gets new foot-overbridge; platform 11 to get double discharge facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an inordinate delay, an overbridge of 2.5 metre width at Egmore station has been built and was thrown open for the public on Monday. The new FOB at platform 10 and 11 of Egmore station, was taken up as part of the proposal to widen foot overbridges at suburban stations including Mambalam, Guindy and Tambaram. An amount of Rs 1 crore was allotted for the works.

The new FOB is slightly taller than the existing stairs and built parallel to them, enabling the suburban passengers to exit the station at EVR roadside, besides providing connectivity to reach the platforms 4 and 5. The railway officials said the existing 3.5 metre-stairs will be demolished to make another 2.5 metre-stairs and an escalator. “So far, we have been unable to widen the existing bridge as the passenger volume is high during peak hours. Soon, the station will have two stairs for up /down directions in the suburban section,” added the official.

The railway board norms mandate that major stations which have a footfall of above 50,000 a day, should have foot overbridges with six-metre width stairs. Noting that small stairs in two directions may lead to congestion during peak hours, officials said the shortcoming would be addressed with double discharge platforms at 11.

“Passengers who arrive from Tambaram will be able to get down at both sides. Tenders to build another platform towards metro station side have already been finalised. Since half of the passengers will exit through two platforms, the small stairs will handle the additional crowd,” explained the official. According to official records, the station handles about 50,000 passengers a day.

