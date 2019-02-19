Faded and forgotten

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alsa Mall

Empty corridors, unkempt stores

The sandwich shop outside Alsa Mall is what comes to most Chennaiites’ minds when we talk about the building. Established in around mid-1980s on Montieth Road, along with Spencer Plaza, this is one of the oldest existing malls in the city. It was once a favourite hangout spot for college students, considering its central locality with several colleges in the radius. But, a shift in shopping trends and mushrooming of several malls have pulled people away from here and it is evident from the empty corridors.

Among the few shops is Naz Tailoring. Its owner, Zakir, has been here for 20 years. “I have loyal patrons who come here. Otherwise, all the shops have been converted into offices. The crowd has drastically gone down in the past 10 years. Customers want variety and all brands under one roof. We’re still here because of loyal customers, affordable rent, and the mall’s location,” he says.

There are around 50 shops in the two-storeyed building that seem to be unkempt and unattended. “In the 1990s when I was in class one, my father would bring me to the mall in his Bajaj scooter. Back then this was the only mall in our locality and it used to have many shops. Those days multiplexes and luxury brands were a far-fetched dream. Choices were limited and clothes were expensive. There was no escalator...not even a lift. Taking our cars out of the parking lot used to be a huge challenge. I visited the mall after a gap of five years in January 2019, and we were the only group besides the security guards,” reminisces Poornima Davis, a teacher.

Kasi Arcade

Loyal patronage keeps biz alive

An eerie silence greets you at Kasi Arcade. There is barely any lighting in the complex that is situated in the heart of the shopping hub of Chennai — T Nagar. Almost all the shutters are down, and one can count the number of stores open on the three levels of the complex on their fingertips. It boasted the best names in the business and provided shoppers with a wide range of stores to choose from — be it clothing, jewellery, travel agencies or even a bakery to grab a bite. Now, the all-under-one-roof complex has been reduced to a few clothing stores, some tailoring units, foreign exchange shops, a beauty parlour, two phone service centres and jewellery stores.



“The footfall is very less and there is no window shopping,” says G Babu, store manager of Navigator Clothing Store. “We started this outlet in 2005 when this complex was famous. Since all these new, swanky malls have started, we hardly have any customers because people prefer to go to larger malls where there is a food court, movie theatre and other facilities. Our business is running only because of the patronage from loyal customers.”

“The foreign exchange shops are a blessing because many a time foreigners staying in these hotels come here to get their currency exchanged and in the process visit my shop,” says the owner of a jewellery shop in the complex who did not wish to be named. “This is not a place that sees walk-in customers, so my business runs purely because of my regular customers and through word of mouth,” he says.

Gokul Arcade

Online platforms a buzzkill

Once upon a time, this was the go-to shopping complex for those living on the other side of the Adyar river. Gokul Arcade still houses a number of shops that vary from clothing stores to pet supplies stores, opticians, fancy stores, a CD store

“About five years ago, we used to have at least 400-500 people visiting daily and purchasing from our store,” reminisces Sathish Kumar, owner of New Adyar CD World that sells old and new movie discs. “Today, we hardly get 30-40 people because everyone is watching movies online. Why would they want to pay for CDs?”

Online shopping and steep competition from newer malls have challenged the survival of these shops. “The last five years have been bad for business,” says AS Hamid, owner of Adyar Thread Emporium that has everything from sari falls and cosmetics to accessories and toys available. “It is not just about people not visiting Gokul Arcade, but also because online stores sell all that we specialise in at the press of a button,” he says.

However, there are a few stores that are frequented often. One such place is Thuli where underprivileged families come in to buy clothes that they are not charged for. The other is the 40-year-old Easwari Lending Library in the basement that has over 4,000 active members. If you are here and in the mood to indulge in something sweet, visit the exclusive chocolate shop, ChocoLounge, which has a variety of imported chocolates.

Maya’s Plaza

Out of sight, out of mind

Situated next to Hot Chips in Pondy Bazaar, this mall was once a favourite among shoppers. “When I was young, my father used to buy clothes for me from one of the shops in Maya’s Plaza. It used to be extremely comfortable,” recalls a 20-something old Meenakshi. We head to the mall, which houses about 89 shops — clothing, shoes, gadget accessories, perfumes, stationery, nuts and spices. You name it and you get it here. One can find the oldest store in the mall, Kohinoor, along with several other shops that are 20-odd years old dotting the ground floor of the five-storey building.

A quick chat with Natarajan, manager of the mall, gives us a peek into the establishment’s history. About 25 years ago, when Sreechand, owner of Maya’s Plaza, had the opportunity to visit Patni Plaza, an arcade in NSC Bose Road, he was inspired to build a similar structure in the city. “He bought this land and began construction. But unfortunately, during this period he lost his wife Maya Devi. So, in her remembrance, he named the mall after her,” shares Natarajan.

Due to the burgeoning showrooms and boutiques in the neighbourhood, there has been a drop in the footfall at this mall. “The number of visitors has dwindled, but people from the cine and television industry still visit the mall to buy clothes in bulk,” he says. The mall is marching towards its silver jubilee year, and Natarajan tells us that a few reach-out programmes to reclaim the mall’s former allure are in the pipeline. “Talks are on, and we will probably finalise it soon,” he says.

Challa Mall

Burst in the bustle

It’s 11 am and we are at Challa Mall, one of the oldest at Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar. An array of bikes are parked outside the complex, and by the looks of it, the mall doesn’t seem to have lost its charm. But once we enter the building, what we see doesn’t paint a very vibrant picture. The once-thriving shopping centre is now an office complex to several firms, and all we notice are people hustling to their offices in an old-fashioned elevator in the mall. The ground floor is sprinkled with a few shops including a Prime Forex (currency exchange service), Collection — an apparel store, and a footwear shop. “This mall was established in 1994. Earlier, there were several shops that decked the complex. In the last 10 years, most of them have been converted to office establishments.

These are the last remaining shops,” says the mall’s manager. The number of shops in the complex has dwindled to just six or seven. Jain Collection is one of the oldest stores here that sells clothes. But, with the mall, which was once packed with coffee shops, salons and clothing stores, we ask its owner, Abhishek, if their business is doing well. “We started our shop here in 1996. Back then, it used to be bustling with activity. Now, it has reduced. But, our regular customers keep coming back,” he says.

Basha, who works in the adjacent footwear store says he has noticed a dip in the footfall in the last decade. “With more modern malls coming up in the city, people have more choices outside. So, our regular walk-ins have reduced. But, we still get some ‘serious buyers’ and regular customers here,” he shares.

Fountain Plaza

Change in attitude

The complex within Fountain Plaza is bustling with activity. Some people crowd around the tea stall past the gate, while others stroll past. Beyond the parking lot lies a row of shops, and on the left lies the entrance to Fountain Plaza.Established in 1976 on Pantheon Road, Fountain Plaza was the first big shopping mall in the city. Despite this status, the mall enjoys only a fraction of its former glory. According to Rajesh Bajaj, the secretary of the Fountain Plaza Association, “Business is not what it used to be, and that’s because attitudes have changed.

E-commerce is the base of most operations these days, but we still have our old customers.” He added that the third-generation shoppers, who come to the plaza due to nostalgia and familiarity, are valuable customers who the plaza relies on to stay afloat. President of the Association, Suresh Kumar, said that the mall enjoyed a daily footfall of 5,000 in the 80s, which has now dipped to 2,000 a day.

“The 80s was a golden time. As this was the only complex in the city, people liked to come here. There are many items here that women need, so we see a lot of female customers,” said 69-year-old Jayanthi Lal, who set up his small tailor shop in the complex when it opened 50 years back.However, all is not bleak for the plaza. Their parking space, spanning over 10,000 sq ft, and seven floors of office space above the mall ensures a regular stream of customers. Suresh added that due to variety of products and services, the plaza still remains a relevant part of Chennai’s landscape.