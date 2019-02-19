File charge sheets within stipulated time, police told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DGPs of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and their subordinates were directed by the Madras High Court to ensure filing of final reports (charge sheets) within the time stipulated in Sec. 468 of the CrPC. so that no accused is allowed to go scot-free because of non-filing of charge sheets within the statutory period. All the Judicial Magistrates have also been directed by Justice M V Muralidharan to insist on the investigating officers (IOs) to file the final reports in time. If they fail to do so, the Magistrates shall inform the inaction on their part in writing to their superiors in the police department and recommend punishment and thereafter pass orders under the section.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from Tiruppur-based Safire Print Lab Knits and Woven Fabric, challenging an order of the Commissioner of Employees’ Compensation granting Rs 3.94 lakh as compensation to an employee of the firm who died in an accident while at work. During the course of arguments, the judge came to know that the lower court in Uthukulai had closed the case for want of final report. And the judge called for a comprehensive report and was shocked to know lakhs and lakhs of such criminal cases had been closed on this ground.

Passing final orders, the judge told the Districts Judges and CJMs to direct the Magistrates to maintain registers for making entries in respect of receipt of the charge sheets from the IOs. They shall also apply their judicial mind independently and pass orders under Sec. 468. They shall report the orders passed under this section periodically, once in three months, giving full particulars to the DJs and the CJMs in the State and Puducherry, the judge added and directed the Registry to circulate a copy of this order to all of them.

The judge also recorded his appreciation for A Natarajan, State Public Prosecutor and P H Arvind Pandian, Additional Advocate General, for their fullest co-operation and assistance to pass appropriate orders to enlighten and make aware the essentiality of Sec. 468.

‘Inform inaction’

All the Judicial magistrates have been directed to inform inaction on the part of investigating officers and recommend punishment if they fail to file final reports in time