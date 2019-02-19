Home Cities Chennai

Flower of fried-egg

Everyone might have experienced the sharp pain from a spiny plant at least once in their lifetime.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Babu NM
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Everyone might have experienced the sharp pain from a spiny plant at least once in their lifetime. It may have been while nipping beautiful roses from prickly stems or while grabbing the juicy fruits of lemon, pomegranate and so on! And everyone who was pricked might have questioned, “Why do these plants have thorns?”

Since plants are typically anchored,  they have developed thorns as a defence mechanism against predators. Besides this, there is also an interesting evolutionary pressure on the immovable plant community, which resulted in the progressive development of thorns. It is speculated that originally thorns were inconspicuous, relatively insignificant and could dissuade common insects and other small animals from eating the plants.

The enlarged protective system of thorns came into existence simultaneously with the evolution of larger grazing animals and humans. Therefore, the type of thorns in plants also indicate the amount of pressure from predators. 

A species that possesses a highly evolved system of thorns is Oncoba spinosa Forssk, belonging to the family Flacourtiaceae. This species has unusual, forked and very strong bunches of thorns. It normally grows in open dry lands, woodlands or savanna. The look of the thorns itself can threaten predators.

O. spinosa is a shrub or small tree that reaches up to 8 m tall and has a greyish-brown  bark with irregular flakes. Leaves are on short stalks, 6–10 cm long and 3-6 cm broad, with margins toothed. Flowers are terminal, solitary, 5-8 cm across, sweet-scented and the five-12 white petals white are denticulate.

It has numerous bright yellow stamens and an outer circle of white petals with a glossy yellow mass of anthers at the centre, which mimics fried egg, hence the popular name ‘fried-egg’ flower! The fruits are spherical, up to 4-6 cm across, green when young and  reddish-brown when matured. The pulp of the fruit is said to be edible and its leaves and seeds are used in treating fever, leprosy, skin problems, diarrhoea and dysentery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp