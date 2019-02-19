Gang kidnaps man at Nungambakkam

Home Cities Chennai

A 35-year-old man was kidnapped in Nungambakkam on Sunday night.

Police said that Raj (35) of Kadaperi in Tambaram was in the business of buying and supplying debris of demolished buildings. “On Sunday night, he, along with his associates Saravanan, Sugumar and Manoharan, was sitting at a bus stop near Vasan Eye Clinic in Nungambakkam, as a building nearby was being demolished. Meanwhile, an SUV pulled up in front of them and asked Raj to get into the vehicle,” said the police officer.

Quoting Raj’s friend Saravanan, police said the men said their ‘Anna’ wanted to have a word with him. “As he went near the car, he was pulled inside and the vehicle took off.

Half an hour later, his phone was switched off,” said a police officer. Saravanan (32), a resident of Pallikaranai, who witnessed the incident, lodged a police complaint. Saravanan said Raj had some injuries on his body when he met him on Sunday. 

Nungambakkam kidnap

