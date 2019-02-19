Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M’s new tool a boon to startups

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-incubated start-up has created a platform to help start-ups avail themselves of the scientific and technological expertise in Indian technical higher educational institutions, said a statement issued by the institute. The start-up, YNOS Venture Engine, has launched the ‘Delphi’ platform to catalyse deep-innovation and hi-tech start-ups, said the statement. The platform would help the start-ups and young entrepreneurs easily access top-notch scientific expertise in higher educational institutions.

Faculty members would be part of the YNOS platform, which would enable entrepreneurs across India, or even globally, to identify faculty members they would like to work with using the tools available on the platform. Once an entrepreneur expresses interest in interacting with a faculty, YNOS would facilitate the interaction. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-Madras, lauded the YNOS team for developing this platform and urged the team to develop more such products.

As many as 128 faculty members from IITs in Madras, Delhi, Bangalore, Pilani, Hyderabad, Kancheepuram, Ropar, Mandi, and Palakkad and from NITs in Tiruchi, Warangal and  Raipur have so far joined hands in this initiative.

Speaking about the benefits of this initiative, A. Thillai Rajan, co-founder of YNOS Venture Engine, said, “There is a strong potential for institutes of higher education to engage with start-ups over and above what is currently being done. Delphi has a tremendous potential to contribute to an important area of India’s economy by providing a direct interface between the start-ups and academia.”YNOS has developed the first-of-its-kind global platform to help the start-ups reach out to the scientific and technology faculty and seek their expertise. 

Novel initiative
YNOS is actively seeking to engage more faculty members from technical higher educational institutions. Interested faculty members can register with YNOS

