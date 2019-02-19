Home Cities Chennai

‘More Dalit women should be in power’

She added that the State government should allocate a special fund for women candidates.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the emancipation of Dalits, it is essential that more Dalit women step into the power corridors of politics, said Dalit activist Ruth Manorama who had contested on a JD (S) ticket in the 2014 general elections, on Monday. She was speaking as part of the panel discussion on ‘Dalit women in politics: Past, Present and Future’, organised by the All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch and The Blue Club, an organisation that seeks to give voice to women from marginalised communities through films.“Women, especially those who have been involved in social justice movements, should be given tickets to contest, in whichever party they belong to,” said Ruth.

Dalit activist Ruth Manorama speaking at the
programme | D SAMPATHKUMAR

She added that the State government should allocate a special fund for women candidates.

Academician-activist Sujatha Surepally, who is to contest from the Chennur reserved constituency in Telangana, representing the BSP, said that as a single Dalit woman in the fray, she has been constantly subjected to character assassination and vicious trolling. Semmalar Jebaraj, sociologist and Dalit activist, stressed the need for consolidation of power as far as Dalit women are concerned. 

Dalit activists Cynthia Stephen, Asha Kowtal, along with Dalit transgender activist Grace Banu, Dalit and disability rights activist Aiswarya Rao and Dalit writer and activist Bhavani Ilavenil, were also part of the panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp