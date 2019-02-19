Home Cities Chennai

Plea for lesson on activist binned

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observation while disposing of the PIL petition from Krishnasamy, on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that no writ will lie for a direction to the TN State Textbook Committee, a division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from Dr K Krishnasamy of Puthiya Tamilagam to include the life history of freedom fighter and SC leader Immanuel Sekaran as a lesson in the State school syllabus.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observation while disposing of the PIL petition from Krishnasamy, on Monday. Stating that Immanuel Sekaran was an eminent leader of the suppressed community and an important freedom fighter in the pre-Independence freedom struggle, the petitioner prayed for a direction to include his life history in the syllabus.

K Krishnasamy

