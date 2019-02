Power shutdown tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance works, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas in the city. INJAMBAKKAM: Renganatha avenue, Juhu Beach, Eden Garden, Rajan Garden, Aruna farm, KKR farmCHINNAMALAI: Rengarajapuram, SriNagar colony

KOTTIVAKKAM: AGS colony (2nd street, 3rd street), Kuppam, Venkateshwara Nagar (18th and 19th Street), Bajana koil street, Pillaiyar koil streetADYAR : Jeevarathinam Nagar main road, 2nd street Parameshwari Nagar, 5th and 6th street Padmanabha Nagar, Besant avenue, Bridge Road Adyar, 1st Avenue Sasthiri Nagar, Thiruvalluvar salai, 1 st to 4 th East Street, Valmiki street, Sivasundara Avenue (1st and 2nd street)

BESANT NAGAR: 1st Main Road, Besant Nagar, Beach Home avenue (Main Road, 3rd street), Dhamodhrapuram (Main Road, New street)VELACHERY: Part of Velachery Tambaram main Road, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Nathan Subramanian colony, Velachery Railway Station Road, Tansi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar and Extension, Balamurugan st, Venus colony

VETRI Nagar AREA : Vetri Nagar (part), Vetri Nagar Extn, Gopalapuram 1 -3 st, Ayyalu st, Sivalingam st, Thiyagarajan st, Varadharajan st, Govindasamy st, Chandran st, Kanniappan st