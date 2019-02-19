Tech companies get together to say no to plastic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The table outside the banquet hall in Novotel is covered with cloth bags, which each participant picked up on their way out. Inside the hall, not a single plastic bottle was seen, and the people inside were careful to clean up behind them.Around 20 IT professionals from various companies in the city gathered at Perungudi for the ‘Say No To Plastic’ drive, organised by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), which was established in 1977 to aid and assist firms in all IT-related business queries.

Evanesan, general manager of ELCOT and chief guest said, “With the government taking steps for a plastic-free environment, and ELCOT handling IT sector, we wanted to approach a few companies and create awareness on this issue. We hope we can educate and motivate them on reducing their plastic waste.” Chairman of NASCOM, M Balasubramanian, was also the chief guest of the event.

The corporates shared their strategies for going plastic-free, given the implementation of the state-wide plastic ban since earlier this year. According to MS Suryanarayanan, head of the Chennai Development Centre, Infosys Limited, the company has been planning for the switch to eco-friendly alternatives since 2018. “Whenever new entrants join us, we have an induction process, where we explain to them our commitment to a plastic-free lifestyle. We also invested and bought every single one of our employees glass bottles, to replace their plastic bottles,” he said.

At the event, Jai Aswani, co-founder of the Born 2 Win Foundation, and Surya Dinkar, founder of Earth Works Innovative, spoke on the need of also adopting sustainable habits at home, to preserve resources for the future. “We are the first generation to witness climate change and the first to do something about it,” said Surya.The chief guests unveiled a foam board with a pledge to follow plastic-free lifestyles at home, and encourage their colleagues to do the same.